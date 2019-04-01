The KANCOLLE Video Game Series Is Developing Another Anime Project

According to reports from attendees of the Kancolle Jazz Festival, the Kancolle series will be developing a new anime project. There is footage that an attendant captured in camrip quality. This is not an official uploade and nothing has been confirmed. However, if footage like this exists, it would not be suprising for sources to officially announce something.



The KanColle game was launched on April 23, 2013 and two years later it hit 3 million registered players in Japan. This game inspired other media formats like manga and light novel series as well as officially licensed tabletop RPGS.



The first anime series inspired by the game ran from January 8, 2015 to March 26, 2015 and has 12 episodes in total. Studio Diomedea was in charge of animating the project, Keizo Kusakawa was the director and Crunchyroll holds the North American license while streaming the show with English subtitles.



An anime film debuted on November 26, 2016 in Japan that made 560 million yen in box office revenue. Kadokawa Pictures distributed it with script writing by Kensuke Tanaka and Jukki Hanada. The film featured the same cast as the anime series. As soon as more information on the new anime project pops up, we will let you know.







With the seas under constant threat from the hostile "Abyssal Fleet," a specialized naval base is established to counter them. Rather than standard naval weaponry, however, the base is armed with "Kanmusu"—girls who harbor the spirits of Japanese warships—possessing the ability to don weaponized gear that allows them to harness the powerful souls within themselves. Fubuki, a young Destroyer-type Kanmusu, joins the base as a new recruit; unfortunately for her, despite her inexperience and timid nature, she is assigned to the famous Third Torpedo Squadron and quickly thrust into the heat of battle. When she is rescued from near annihilation, the rookie warship resolves to become as strong as the one who saved her.