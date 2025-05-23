THE LEGEND OF THE LEGENDARY HEROES Franchise Concludes With Final Volume Of Sequel Series

After more than two decades of world-building, character journeys, and magical warfare, Takaya Kagami’s long-running fantasy epic The Legend of the Legendary Heroes has officially come to an end. On Tuesday, the 18th and final volume of the sequel series Dai Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu (The Legend of the Great Legendary Heroes) was released in Japan, marking the conclusion of the entire franchise. Check out the official tweet announcement down below:

According to both Kagami and publisher Fujimi Fantasia Bunko, this volume serves as the final chapter of the franchise as a whole, bringing closure to a sprawling narrative that began over 20 years ago.

A Legendary Journey from 2002 to 2024

The franchise began with Kagami’s original light novel series Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu, which ran for 11 volumes between 2002 and 2006. Its direct sequel, Dai Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu, launched in 2007, with the 17th volume released in 2018 promising that Volume 18 would conclude the story.

Alongside these two core series, Kagami expanded the universe through:

Toriaezu Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu (11-volume short story collection, 2002–2007)

Shin Denyūden: Kakumei-hen – Ochita Kuroi Yūsha no Densetsu (8-volume spinoff, 2007–2013)

All novels in the series were illustrated by Saori Toyota.

Anime Adaptation and International Reach

In 2010, the original novel series was adapted into a 24-episode anime by ZEXCS, which was licensed and streamed by Funimation as it aired in Japan. The anime was later released on Blu-ray and DVD in 2012. Here is the official English dub trailer:

Funimation describes the anime as:

Ryner is not your typical soldier. Cursed with a mysterious, deadly power - the Alpha Stigma - he has been called a monster his entire life. His beautiful partner, Ferris, is a lethal warrior with wits as sharp as her blade. Together they search for the Hero Relics, mystical artifacts that give their owners devastating supernatural abilities, to help their king give hope to a country plagued by political corruption.

When they cross arms with a pair of dangerous hunters who wield several of the ancient armaments, Ferris faces Ryner in his most volatile state. As enemies wait in the shadows and blood is spilled amidst a constant threat of mutiny, for these heroes, one move could spark a war.

Expanded Universe Through Manga

The franchise also saw several manga adaptations:

Nantonaku Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu (1 volume, by Saori Toyota)

Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu (9 volumes, by Hiroko Nagakura, 2008–2012)

Shin Denyūden adaptation (4 volumes, by Riya Ozumi, 2010–2012)

Densetsu no Yūsha no Densetsu Revision (2 volumes, by Taisei Yamachi, 2010–2011)

These manga works helped flesh out characters, retell key arcs, and introduce alternate perspectives to the main narrative as a whole.

A Bittersweet Farewell

The final volume’s release closes the curtain on a franchise that captivated fantasy fans with its layered politics, magical battles, and deeply human characters. Kagami’s work has spanned multiple formats, including novels, manga, and anime, all of which have helped solidify its legacy as a defining fantasy saga of the 2000s and 2010s.

Fans can now look back on the complete journey of Ryner, Ferris, and the legends that shaped their world knowing that the story, at last, has reached its end.

What are your thoughts on the news? Have you watched the anime or read the novels and manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for anything anime or manga related!