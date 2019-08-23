The Live-Action SNAKE EYES Film Has Cast Andrew Koji As The Deadly Assassin Storm Shadow
A third live-action G.I. Joe movie is in the works, but unlike the previous two entries in the franchise, Paramount's latest venture will be a Snake Eyes solo film. And while Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding has already landed the lead role, the search is on for actors to round out supporting cast.
Following the casting of Henry Golding as the titular hero, Snake Eyes has reportedly tapped Warrior star Andrew Koji to play the assassin Storm Shadow, a character previously portrayed by Byung-hun Lee...
Fortunately, the search has just produced another exciting casting addition, as the film finally finds its Storm Shadow. Per a report from The Wrap, the feature has tapped Andrew Koji (Warrior) to play Snake Eyes' rival.
Although G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation didn't receive the reception, their take on Storm Shadow, who was played by Byung-hun Lee, was generally considered a highlight.
Snake Eyes will be directed by Robert Schwentke and is scheduled to be released next year on October 16.
