THE MILLIONAIRE DETECTIVE - BALANCE: UNLIMITED New Stage Play Announced Based On Hit Series

A brand new stage play is coming based on the hit anime The Millionaire Detective - Balance: Unlimited Hit the jump to find out when the stage play will release!

In the mid-70s, writer Yasutaka Tsutsui launched the Wealthy Detective novel series. For two years, readers were enthralled by the world of deception and mystery that Tsutsui created and ended up becoming one of the best novel series in Japan.

For the longest time since the conclusion of the novel series, there had been no adaptions of the characters. That is, until Sword Art Online director Tomohiko Ito decided to modernize the story with The Millionaire Detective - Balance: Unlimited.

With its modern take, the anime premiered earlier this year and, even through a pandemic, managed to be a hit for viewers. As of now, with the massive success of the show, a new stage play was announced! The Millionaire Detective - Balance: Unlimited The STAGE will feature Yо̄jirо̄ Itakawa and Shūji Kikuchi as Daisuke Kanbe and Haru Katо̄, respectively.

This new play will have an original story helmed by series writer Taku Kishimoto! With the curtain rising this October, make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





The story follows the incredibly wealthy Daisuke Kanbe who audaciously solves cases in unconventional ways. Whereas Tsutsui serialized the original novel from 1975 to 1977, the anime moves the setting into the modern day. Kanbe is assigned to the "Modern Crimes Task Unit" — a unit created to keep problematic officers away from others. There, Kanbe becomes partners with Haru Katō.



The Millionaire Detective - Balance: Unlimited The STAGE will debut from October 2-11 at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club's eX in Tokyo!