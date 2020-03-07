THE MISFIT OF DEMON KING ACADEMY: A New Video Shows Off The Show's Ending Song

As the premiere draws closer, and fans become excited, more announcements for The Misfit of Demon King Academy are given. Hit the jump to listen to the ending song for the brand new anime!

In 2017, creator Shu launched the novel series The Misfit of Demon King Academy on the website Shōsetsu ni Narō. The series, upon was release quickly, rose in success and even began to be published by Kadokawa, with Yoshinori Shizuma working on illustrations. The series has released six compiled volumes with a seventh on the way.

The series tells the tale of an incredibly powerful demon king who finds himself reincarnated in a world where magic has become less modernized and, therefore, weaker. Anoth, the demon king, must now go to school on the grounds of his own castle and, which the help of his friends, amass his power and become respected again.

The novel series later had a manga adaption released by Kayaharuka on Square Enix's Manga Up! website, in 2018. As of now, the series has published three compiled volumes.

Since its published success, there has been an anime greenlit by SILVER LINK, with a release set for it's July. To build excitement, a brand new promo was released on the series' Twitter that plays the shows ending theme "Hamidashimono" by Tomori Kusunoki.

The series will premiere on the 4th of July.

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!



