THE MOROSE MONONOKEAN Anime Reveals Additional Cast

The manga series written and illustrated by Kiri Wazawa has been published by the Gangan Online magazine since September 12, 2013 and has 11 volumes out right now. Crunchyroll Manga has the North American license and is distributing the official English translation of the project.

The start of Hanae Ashiya's high school career has not been easy—he has spent all of the first week in the infirmary, and his inexplicable condition is only getting worse. The cause of his torment is the mysterious fuzzy creature that has attached itself to him ever since he stumbled upon it the day before school began.