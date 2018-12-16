THE MOROSE MONONOKEAN Anime Series Reveals Opening Theme
The official ColumbiaMusicJp YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the upcoming second season of demons supernatural anime series Fukigen na Mononokean. The video has several shots of the main characters going through their every day life, shows the drama side of the show and previews the theme song "Long time Traveler" by mono palette.
Studio Pierrot Plus' upcoming comedy demons supernatural anime series, Fukigen na Mononokean, has released the opening theme to its second season. Here is more information.
The anime series has a release date of January 5, 2019 and will broadcast on the TOKYO MX television network. The series does not have a cast or staff listed yet and will be adapting the web manga of the same name.
The manga series written and illustrated by Kiri Wazawa has been published by the Gangan Online magazine since September 12, 2013 and has 11 volumes out right now. Crunchyroll Manga has the North American license and is distributing the official English translation of the project.
The start of Hanae Ashiya's high school career has not been easy—he has spent all of the first week in the infirmary, and his inexplicable condition is only getting worse. The cause of his torment is the mysterious fuzzy creature that has attached itself to him ever since he stumbled upon it the day before school began.
As his health continues to decline and the creature grows in size, Hanae comes across a flyer advertising an exorcist who expels youkai. Desperate and with nothing left to lose, he calls the number and is led to the Mononokean, a tea room which suddenly appears next to the infirmary. A morose-sounding man, Haruitsuki Abeno, reluctantly helps Hanae but demands payment afterward. Much to Hanae's dismay, he cannot afford the fee and must become an employee at the Mononokean to work off his debt. And to make things worse, his new boss is actually one of his classmates. If Hanae ever hopes to settle his debt, he must work together with Abeno to guide a variety of dangerous, strange, and interesting youkai back to the Underworld.
The Morose Mononokean premieres on January 5, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]