THE MOROSE MONONOKEAN Anime Shares Its Second Promotional Video

The official vap YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.58 minute promotional video for the upcoming comedy supernatural anime series The Morose Mononokean. This second trailer has new footage from the first season of the anime with fresh interactions between the main characters, we even get a transforming kid.



The series will be broadcasted on the following networks: TOKYO MX, BS, AT-X and one more. It premieres on January 5 on AT-X, January 6 in TOKYO MX and two days later on BS.

The anime series has a release date of January 5, 2019 and will broadcast on the TOKYO MX television network. The series will be adapting the web manga of the same name. Itsuro Kawasaki is directing the new and upcoming season, Takao Yoshioka is under series composition, Mizuki Aoba is the character designer.

The manga series written and illustrated by Kiri Wazawa has been published by the Gangan Online magazine since September 12, 2013 and has 11 volumes out right now. Crunchyroll Manga has the North American license and is distributing the official English translation of the project.







The start of Hanae Ashiya's high school career has not been easy—he has spent all of the first week in the infirmary, and his inexplicable condition is only getting worse. The cause of his torment is the mysterious fuzzy creature that has attached itself to him ever since he stumbled upon it the day before school began. As his health continues to decline and the creature grows in size, Hanae comes across a flyer advertising an exorcist who expels youkai. Desperate and with nothing left to lose, he calls the number and is led to the Mononokean, a tea room which suddenly appears next to the infirmary. A morose-sounding man, Haruitsuki Abeno, reluctantly helps Hanae but demands payment afterward. Much to Hanae's dismay, he cannot afford the fee and must become an employee at the Mononokean to work off his debt. And to make things worse, his new boss is actually one of his classmates. If Hanae ever hopes to settle his debt, he must work together with Abeno to guide a variety of dangerous, strange, and interesting youkai back to the Underworld.