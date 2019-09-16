THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO: New Stage Play Has Been Announced

What happens when your wildest dreams of being a hero in a distant land comes true? What hapens when you then discover that all that you thought this dream would be like is actually the opposite and you have to learn a harsh lesson in humility? These are the questions that the hit anime, The Rising of the Shield Hero
, answers. The manga and anime have earned a success that allows it to contend with the new up and coming series like Fire Force
and Demon Slayer
. This series has proven to be such a hit with fans that the series is taking its next moves in adaptation; a stage play!
The production is set to premier, in Japan, in the Cool Japan Park Osaka TT hall in Osaka for March of 2020 and then in Tokyo Theater Sun Mall in April. Excited for the new play? Share your thoughts in the comments! The Rising of the Shield Hero
will continue to air with new seasons that are in the works.
