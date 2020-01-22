THE WITCHER: Netflix Confirms Anime Continuation To Bridge The Gap Between Season 1 And 2
When will season 2 of The Witcher premiere? It's currently unknown, though Henry Cavill did reveal earlier in January tha production was getting read to start back up.
Netflix has a smash hit in the fantasy genre with their adaptation of The Witcher and to satiate hungry subscribers, the streaming platform is releasing an anime continuation.
However, Netflix wants to keep fan interest high so they've cofirmed earlier rumors from this morning that their will be an anime film sequel set between season 1 and season 2.
The sequel will be titled The Witcher: Nightmae of the Wolf and will be produced by the South Korea-based Studio Mir, the talented team behind Legend of Korra, Netflix's Voltron remake, and the animated WB direct-to-video film The Death of Superman.
There's no word on a release date for the anime sequel but keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates!
