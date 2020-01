THE WITCHER: Netflix Confirms Anime Continuation To Bridge The Gap Between Season 1 And 2

Netflix has a smash hit in the fantasy genre with their adaptation of The Witcher and to satiate hungry subscribers, the streaming platform is releasing an anime continuation.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

When will season 2 ofpremiere? It's currently unknown, though Henry Cavill did reveal earlier in January tha production was getting read to start back up.However, Netflix wants to keep fan interest high so they've cofirmed earlier rumors from this morning that their will be an anime film sequel set between season 1 and season 2.The sequel will be titledand will be produced by the South Korea-based Studio Mir, the talented team behind, Netflix'sremake, and the animated WB direct-to-video filmThere's no word on a release date for the anime sequel but keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates!