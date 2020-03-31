TO YOUR ETERNITY: New Trailer Released For The Upcoming Anime

An anime adaption is coming for, To Your Eternity, a story from the same creator as A Silent Voice. Hit the jump to see the new trailer!

Fushi is a unique character, with the ability to change forms and regenerate after death, who lives an eternal life. In his wanderings he learns how to be human by the people he meets and lives his life fully and defends others from his enemies fiercely. The manga originally released in 2016 and, as of now, still continuing. The dreamlike story titled, To Your Eternity, was created by Yoshitoki Oima, the same creator of A Silent Voice.

The new anime adaption of the series was announced to be coming way back in January. After that, aside from a key visual, Not much more had been released on the series until now. In recent news, a brand new trailer for the series has began streaming. Make sure to check it out below!





The new promotional video really sets a tone of what to expect for the series and the impactful life lessons that will come of it. The series is set to be released by Japanese broadcaster NHK and is set to release sometime in the fall.

With a storyteller like Oima behind the story, it is safe to assume that this could be something very special. Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! To Your Eternity is set to premeire, in Japan, in October of this year!