TONDE SAITAMA: New Trailer And Poster Revealed For The Upcoming Film

Toei is back at it again with a brand new trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Tonde Saitama. Hit the jump to check it out!

those who live in Saitama Prefecture are ruthlessly persecuted by those who live in Tokyo, so the citizens of Saitama Prefecture hide this fact from others. High school student Momomi Dannoura is the son of the governor of Tokyo, and he is also the student council president at Hokuhodo Academy, the top high school in Tokyo. One day, he meets Rei Asami, a mysterious transfer student who has returned from America. Rei and Momomi are captivated by each other, but Momomi knows Rei is from Saitama Prefecture. The manga tells the story of two people split by a prefectural border, a Saitama "Romeo and Juliet." The couple try to elope and start a revolution to liberate Saitama Prefecture."

The story was created by Mineo Maya, back in 1982, within the pages of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume. Now, in 2018, a brand new live-action adaption will be hitting screens in Japan and the news comes with a new trailer and poster. Check it below!





Toei is really making sure that the film does the source material justice. Firstly, by establishing the film into two parts. The first part is "The Legend Part", which focuses on the romance between Rei and Momomi and the second part is called "The Modern Part" which will proceed to follow the Saitama family. The theme of the song, "Saitama-ken no Uta" (The Song of Saitama Prefecture), will be performed by Hanawa.

Excited for the new film? Tonde Saitama hits Japanese theaters on February 22nd of 2019!

