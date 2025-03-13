Too-Perfect Saint Anime Drops New Trailer And Announces AnimeJapan 2025 Event

Ahead of its April 9th, 2025 premiere on Japanese television and streaming services, the upcoming fantasy romance anime titled The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom has released a new trailer ahead of its release next month, giving fans a sneak peek at the series’ ending theme song, "Sister" by WON. Check out the trailer below:

In addition to the trailer, it was confirmed that a special stage event panel for the anime will take place at AnimeJapan 2025 on Sunday, March 23rd. The event will feature many cast members in attendance, including:

Kaede Hondo (Yuna in Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister)

Takuya Sato (Dino in Delico's Nursery)

Kohei Amasaki (Will in Wistoria: Wand and Sword)

Sora Tokui (Akari in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kazuyuki Okitsu (Jonathan Joestar in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)



The anime boasts a solid voice cast, bringing the novel’s characters to life:

Philia – Yui Ishikawa (2B in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a)

Mia Adenauer – Kaede Hondo

Oswald Parnacorta – Takuya Sato

Julius Ziltonia – Kohei Amasaki

Reyhart Parnacorta – Shinnosuke Tachibana

Lina – Sora Tokui

Leonardo – Ken Narita (Sesshomaru in InuYasha)

Himari – Kanna Nakamura



The animation production is handled by TROYCA, with a talented creative team behind the project:

Director: Shu Watanabe (Shinobi no Ittoki)

Series Composition: Keiichiro Ochi (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten)

Character Designs: Shuhei Yamamoto (Beast Tamer)



Based on the light novel series by Koki Fuyutsuki and Masami, The Too-Perfect Saint follows a noblewoman cast aside by her fiancé and sold to another kingdom, only to discover her true strength and carve a new destiny. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes an official English version of the light novels and Mago Ayakita's manga adaptation bringing it to an international audience. They describe the story as:

Philia’s family has produced saints for generations. It’s no surprise that she’s known as the greatest saint of all time—and set to marry the second prince, Julius. What no one expects is for Julius to call off the engagement, claiming that Philia’s perfection makes her charmless and unlikable. To add insult to injury, Philia is packed off to a neighboring country in exchange for gold and resources, forcing her to leave her homeland! Despite bracing herself for mistreatment, Philia finds a warm welcome in her new town, where she puts her saintly abilities to good use erecting barriers against monsters and curing epidemics. But even as she flourishes in her new life, her homeland is under threat of destruction!



With a new trailer and special AnimeJapan 2025 event The Too-Perfect Saint could be one of the more popular fantasy romance anime series of 2025. We can definetly expect more updates and previews leading up to the release next month.

Will you be adding The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom to your watch list? Let us know your thoughts down below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!