TOWER OF GOD: Brand New Extended Trailer Streaming

Ahead of its release, Crunchyroll began streaming a brand new extended trailer for the new Tower of God anime. Hit the jump to check it out!

Recently, Crunchyroll has been making particular moves to bring new and different properties from countries, such as South Korea. In a video, that realsed earlier this year, a slate of brand new anime was shown to fans that promised unique stories and captivating animation. One such series that would be making its way to platform is a series titled Tower of God.

Tower of God was originally created by SIU, in 2010, and is a manhwa book that partnered with WEBTOON to bring the series to the masses. A manhwa, is defined as the Korean equivalent to a manga. The series follows a young man who faces the many obstacles and bonds that come with overcoming the tower, all in an effort to save a friend.

As of now, a brand new extended trailer for the series has begun streaming on Crunchyroll, ahead of its upcoming released. The trailer features a lot of fun, exciting and new footage for fans to get excited. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new series? Curious about reading up on the manhwa? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! Tower of God premieres on Crunchyroll on April 1st, and also plans to release simultaneously in South Korea.