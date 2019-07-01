TSUKIUTA. THE ANIMATION 2 Anime Series Reveals Its Cast And Staff

The official Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION website has revealed the cast and staff working on the new sequel for the series. The cast is returning from the previous season and the staff as well as studio are newcomers to the franchise. The anime has a 2019 release date.
Cast
Yuuki Kaji as Kakeru Shiwasu
Kousuke Toriumi as Hajime Mutsuki
Toshiki Masuda as Koi Kisaragi
Tomoaki Maeno as Haru Yayoi
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Uzuki
KENN as Aoi Satsuki
Shouta Aoi as Rui Minazuki
Wataru Hatano as Kai Fuzuki
Tetsuya Kakihara as Yo Hazuki
Takashi Kondo as Yoru Nagatsuki
Kensho Ono as Iku Kannazuki
Ryohei Kimura as Shun Shimotsuki
Masahiro Yamanaka as Kanade Tsukishiro
Yasuhiro Mamiya as Hiroshi Kurotsuki
The new director for the sequel is Yuko Nishimoto from The Galaxy Railways. Children's Playground Entertainment is the new studio in charge of animating this sequel while Natsuko Takahashi is writing the script. Michinori Chiba and Ai Yokoyama are the character animators. Fujiwara is the original story creator.
Season 1 was directed by Itsurou Kawasaki, Katsunori Shimizu is the sound director and Sayaka Harada wrote the script. The season aired from July 2016 to September 2016 and has 13 episodes. Movic and Pierrot Plus produced it while Studio Pierrot animated it. As soon as more information on the second season pops up, we will let you know.
Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 is launching this year