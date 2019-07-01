TSUKIUTA. THE ANIMATION 2 Anime Series Reveals Its Cast And Staff

The official Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION website has revealed the cast and staff working on the new sequel for the series. The cast is returning from the previous season and the staff as well as studio are newcomers to the franchise. The anime has a 2019 release date.



Cast

Yuuki Kaji as Kakeru Shiwasu

Kousuke Toriumi as Hajime Mutsuki

Toshiki Masuda as Koi Kisaragi

Tomoaki Maeno as Haru Yayoi

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Uzuki

KENN as Aoi Satsuki

Shouta Aoi as Rui Minazuki

Wataru Hatano as Kai Fuzuki

Tetsuya Kakihara as Yo Hazuki

Takashi Kondo as Yoru Nagatsuki

Kensho Ono as Iku Kannazuki

Ryohei Kimura as Shun Shimotsuki

Masahiro Yamanaka as Kanade Tsukishiro

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Hiroshi Kurotsuki



The new director for the sequel is Yuko Nishimoto from The Galaxy Railways. Children's Playground Entertainment is the new studio in charge of animating this sequel while Natsuko Takahashi is writing the script. Michinori Chiba and Ai Yokoyama are the character animators. Fujiwara is the original story creator.



Season 1 was directed by Itsurou Kawasaki, Katsunori Shimizu is the sound director and Sayaka Harada wrote the script. The season aired from July 2016 to September 2016 and has 13 episodes. Movic and Pierrot Plus produced it while Studio Pierrot animated it. As soon as more information on the second season pops up, we will let you know.