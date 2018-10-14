UMA MUSUME: PRETTY DERBY - BNW NO CHIKAI Releases New Promotional Video
The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 26 second trailer for the special episode Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Special. This episode is under the parent story of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. The video is short and it does not reveal much, we get various shots of the characters interacting with each other and no sports-related sequences.
Studio P.A. Works' upcoming special sports slice of life episode of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Special, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the special and the series.
This special episode will be attached to the fourth DVD volume which will be on sale on December 19. This package has a price of 12,800 yen and it includes: 24 minutes of footage plus a completely new animation, bonus footage and an original drawing/illustration.
Hiroshi Oikawa is directing, Masaaki Ota is the deputy director, Ishihara Akihiro/Sugiura Risa are under series composition, Yusuke Ikushima performs the character design and Taro Iwashiro produces the music. The special episode has a release date of November 14, 2018.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]