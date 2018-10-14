UMA MUSUME: PRETTY DERBY - BNW NO CHIKAI Releases New Promotional Video

Studio P.A. Works' upcoming special sports slice of life episode of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Special, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the special and the series.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 26 second trailer for the special episode Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Special. This episode is under the parent story of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. The video is short and it does not reveal much, we get various shots of the characters interacting with each other and no sports-related sequences.



This special episode will be attached to the fourth DVD volume which will be on sale on December 19. This package has a price of 12,800 yen and it includes: 24 minutes of footage plus a completely new animation, bonus footage and an original drawing/illustration.



Hiroshi Oikawa is directing, Masaaki Ota is the deputy director, Ishihara Akihiro/Sugiura Risa are under series composition, Yusuke Ikushima performs the character design and Taro Iwashiro produces the music. The special episode has a release date of November 14, 2018.





