Upcoming PET Anime Series Reveals New Key Visual And Cast
The official Pet Anime website posted a new key visual of the upcoming series, Pet, and gave us the list of the new cast and staff working on the show.
Geno Studio's upcoming seinen supernatural anime series, Pet, has released a new key visual, information on its cast and the additional staff working on the project. Here is what we know so far.
The series will be produced by Twin Engine and will be animated by Geno Studio. There is no information on the opening or ending themes.
Ranjou Miyake, the original creator and character designer, will be helping with the project, Takahiro Omori is directing and Sadayuki Murai is in charge of the series' composition.
The voice cast includes:
Keisuke Ueda
Kishou Taniyama
Yuuki Ono
Yasuyuki Kase
The anime series is an adaptation of the manga with the same name, it published 5 volumes with 55 chapters in total from July 2002 to October 2003. Big Comic Spirits serialized it.
