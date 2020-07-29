UZUMAKI: The Anime Adaption Of Junji Ito's Horror Epic Has Been Delayed Till 2021

The highly anticipated anime adaption of Junji Ito's horror manga, Uzumaki , has announced a delay until next year. Hit the jump for more information on the announcement!

Manga creator Junji Ito is best known for his works in the horror genre. His talent in creating unsettling stories of cosmic horror and coupling it with artwork that can make even the bravest would feel uncomfortable has made him a household name for fans of the genre.

Recently, Toonami announced that they would be airing a four-part anime adaption of his most iconic story, Uzumaki. Following strange occurrences around a Japanese town, Uzumaki, tells the story of how a peculiar spiral shape seems to be at the root of everything.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the adaption since 2019; however, a recent title change on the image during Adult Swim Con reveals an intriguing update. Initially meant for a 2020 release, the title states the show will be premiering instead in 2021.

With no further confirmation, fans will have to simply expect the show to premiere next year, for now. Make sure to share your thoughts on the update and check out the new trailer and interview with director Hiroshi Nagahama, below!

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another.



The Uzumaki anime will premiere on Toonami in 2021!