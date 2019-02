VINLAND SAGA Anime Series Shares Its First Trailer, Reveals Cast And Staff

The official Twin engine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.05-minute promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of the manga series written by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga. The anime's official website has shared its cast and staff working on the project as well.CastShizuka Ishigami as Thorfinn (kid)Yuto Uemura as ThorfinnKenichirou Matsuda as ThorsYutaka Yamada is in charge of music composition, Ken Hashimoto is in charge of the coloring and sitting on the director's chair is Yusuke Takeda. Mayu Takehana will be in charge of direting the CG graphics and Chiptune is leading the 3D CG.The anime series' Twitter account has been updating fans constantly, recently it posted the English translations for various comments from the cast.where fans can interact with the project and even opt-in for a chance at winning three posters signed by the cast members.The manga has been published by Kodansha since April 13, 2005 in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and Monthly Afternoon magazine and has 21 volumes out right now. Kodansha USA has the official English translation and has 10 volumes out right now.