VINLAND SAGA Anime Series Shares Its First Trailer, Reveals Cast And Staff
The official Twin engine YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.05-minute promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of the manga series written by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga. The anime's official website has shared its cast and staff working on the project as well.
Cast
Shizuka Ishigami as Thorfinn (kid)
Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn
Kenichirou Matsuda as Thors
Yutaka Yamada is in charge of music composition, Ken Hashimoto is in charge of the coloring and sitting on the director's chair is Yusuke Takeda. Mayu Takehana will be in charge of direting the CG graphics and Chiptune is leading the 3D CG.
The anime series' Twitter account has been updating fans constantly, recently it posted the English translations for various comments from the cast. Here is the account where fans can interact with the project and even opt-in for a chance at winning three posters signed by the cast members.
The manga has been published by Kodansha since April 13, 2005 in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and Monthly Afternoon magazine and has 21 volumes out right now. Kodansha USA has the official English translation and has 10 volumes out right now.
Around the end of the millennium, everything appears in every place tries of violence The strongest ethnic group, Viking. Truffin, the son of a warrior who was told as the strongest child, lives on the battlefield as a young age and aims to become a visionary continent "Vineland" - a story of a real warrior (Saga), which is rolling in a turbulent era
Vinland Saga is out this year
