VIRTUALSAN LOOKING Anime Series Reveals New Promotional Video

A new original television anime series, Virtualsan-Looking , features virtual YouTubers in its cast. Here is the lateste promotional video from the upcoming series.

The official Lide, Inc YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.14-minute promotional video for the upcoming original anime series Virtualsan-Looking. This series features over 30 virtual YouTubers, which are anime characters that make videos on YouTube and other streaming sites. The VTubers revealed to be in this show are: Mirai Akari, Dennō Shōjo Siro, Tsukino Mito, Tanaka Hime, Suzuki Hina, and Nekomiya Hinata.

These VTubers also form a unit called "Virtual Real" and perform in the series together. The video introduces the characters, their official design and voice actor portraying them. Daigo Abe is the director of the upcoming series, Daisuke Yokosawa is the unifying producer, Shinnosuke Suzuki serves as the production director and Hideaki Anno help develop some ideas.

Yasutaka Nataka is producing the music which includes background melodies and two theme song. Kizuna Ai and Virtual Real split theme song performances. Kizuana sings the theme song in the first six episodes and then switches it over to Virtual Real for the second half.

The anime has 12 24-minute episodes and premieres on January 9 on the TOKYO MX Television network. Niconico Live and Periscope are streaming the episode along with the television broadcast. Each episode will focus on different VTubers.

