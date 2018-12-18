VIRTUALSAN LOOKING: New Anime Series Featuring VTubers Revealed

A new original television anime series, VTubers , features virtual YouTubers in its cast. Here is more information on the upcoming series that includes over 30 different VTubers.

The Dwango Anime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute trailer for the upcoming and recently-revealed original anime series VTubers. This series features over 30 virtual YouTubers, which are anime characters that make videos on YouTube and other streaming sites. The VTubers revealed to be in this show are: Mirai Akari, Dennō Shōjo Siro, Tsukino Mito, Tanaka Hime, Suzuki Hina, and Nekomiya Hinata.



These VTubers also form a unit called "Virtual Real" and perform in the series together. The video introduces the characters, their official design and voice actor portraying them. Daigo Abe is the director of the upcoming series, Daisuke Yokosawa is the unifying producer, Shinnosuke Suzuki serves as the production director and Hideaki Anno help develop some ideas.



Yasutaka Nataka is producing the music which includes background melodies and two theme song. Kizuna Ai and Virtual Real split theme song performances. Kizuana sings the theme song in the first six episodes and then switches it over to Virtual Real for the second half.



The anime has 12 24-minute episodes and premieres on January 9 on the

TOKYO MX

Television network. Niconico Live and Periscope are streaming the episode along with the television broadcast. Each episode will focus on different VTubers.