Voice Acting Legend UNSHO ISHIZUKA Has Passed Away At 67

Jet Black from, Professor Oak from, Mr. Satan in, Joseph Joestar from, Zabuza from. These are some of the voices that legendary voice actor Unsho Ishizuka gave to the masses of anime fans for years. Via his official website, it was announced that Ishizuka passed away on Monday after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He had been spending quite some time receiving medical treatment for his condition but it was holding little to no progress in recovery. A private wake and funeral was held for him while a public farewell ceremony will be taking place but has yet to be announced.With a career that began in the mid 80's, he gave his voice to some of the most influential anime series we know. This includedHeihachi Mishimainand as stated before,. He also gave dubs to western film as well; dubbing over acting greats such as Laurence Fishbourne and Liam Neeson. His voice left ripples in the vast and exciting community and will never be forgotten.