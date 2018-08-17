Voice Acting Legend UNSHO ISHIZUKA Has Passed Away At 67
Jet Black from Cowboy Bebop, Professor Oak from Pokemon, Mr. Satan in Dragonball Super, Joseph Joestar from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Zabuza from Naruto. These are some of the voices that legendary voice actor Unsho Ishizuka gave to the masses of anime fans for years. Via his official website, it was announced that Ishizuka passed away on Monday after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He had been spending quite some time receiving medical treatment for his condition but it was holding little to no progress in recovery. A private wake and funeral was held for him while a public farewell ceremony will be taking place but has yet to be announced.
Unsho Ishizuka was a man who lent his voice to some of the most iconic characters in anime. It is with a heavy heart to announce his passing at 67.
With a career that began in the mid 80's, he gave his voice to some of the most influential anime series we know. This included The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Heihachi Mishima in Tekken 7 and as stated before, Pokemon. He also gave dubs to western film as well; dubbing over acting greats such as Laurence Fishbourne and Liam Neeson. His voice left ripples in the vast and exciting community and will never be forgotten.
