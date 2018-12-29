Voice Actress For DIGIMON ADVENTURE Has Passed Away
Aoni Production regretfully announced that as of Friday Japanese voice actress, Toshiko Fujita, had passed away from a bout of invasive breast cancer. This comes as a bow to many fans of the anime community, as her voice talents helped bring life to some of the most iconic and influential characters in the medium; one such in particular. Her voice can be heard in series such as Outlaw Star ("Hot Ice" Hilda), Cat's Eye (Rui), and most important and notably Taichi Yagami (Tai), from Digimon Adventure.
Not only was her voice something that the animated community was able to enjoy, but the theater community as well. she also lent her talents to translations for commercials and een some English dubbing work. Toshiko Fuita's loss will reverberate throughout the medium as a star that was put out too early. But we will always be able to celebrate her legacy for years to come. She was 68.
