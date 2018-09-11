VOICE OF FOX Anime Series Is Listed With 12 Episodes

The official Chinese streaming service iQIYI's website has listed the Voice of Fox anime series with 12 episodes, giving confirmation on the first season's total amount. Crunchyroll is streaming the series with English subtitles and has 4 episodes out right now, streaming every Monday.



Koujin Ochi is directing it, Hiromi Kikuta is the sound director, Yoshimi Narita is under series composition, Kano performs the ending theme HOPE and LoveDesire performs the opening COME:BACK Stage!. The voice cast is the following: Hisayoshi Suganuma as Que Kong, Satoshi Hino as Hetain Ji, Kengo Kawanishi as Li Hu, Arisa Kouri as Chuyun Tong and Show Hayami as Kim.



The series premiered on October 5, 2018 and is produced by Success corp., Tavac and iQIYI. Yumeta Company is animating the project inspired by the manga series written and drawn by Guang Xian Jun.





The series follows 16-year-old Hu Li, who dreams of becoming a popular singer. However, he has neither good looks nor the financial means to pursue his dream, so Hu uploads his singing online using a fox avatar.