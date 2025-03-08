SWORD OF THE DEMON HUNTER: KIJIN GENTOSHO Kicks Off HIDIVE's Spring Season

The highly anticiapted anime series Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho will premiere this month on HIDIVE. The anime streaming service announced that the supernatural historical fantasy series will kick off the spring season with a premiere on Monday, March 31st.

The series was supposed to premiere last summer, but was delayed in June.

Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho will mark the beginning of HIDIVE's exclusive Spring 2025 line-up. The series will premiere with a special 60-minute episode at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on March 31st. New 30-minute episodes will be released weekly every Monday at 11:00 a.m. It was previously announced that the series will be broadcast for two consecutive cours in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to kick-off HIDIVE’s Spring 2025 simulcast season with the exciting new series Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. “Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho offers a gripping mix of fantasy, action, adventure and drama that will transport fans on a truly epic centuries-spanning journey!”

Based on the popular fantasy manga and novel series created by Motoo Nakanishi, Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho is a time-spanning fantasy epic of humans and demons in which a warrior in feudal Japan hunts a demon through time.

HIDIVE shared an English subtitled trailer for the show, along with a series synopsis.

In the Edo period, there was a shrine maiden called "Itskihime" in the mountain village of Kadono. Jinta, a wandering orphan who, along with his younger sister Suzune, drifted into the village and grew up to become the shrine maiden's guardian, ventures into the forest to defeat a mysterious demon who speaks to him of the far future and the threat of a Demon God. So begins this epic supernatural historical fantasy series that follows a demon hunter through his century-spanning journey from the Edo to Heisei periods—all-the-while questioning his wielding of a sword.

The Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho anime series is directed by Kazuya Aiura with writing by Deko Akao, character design by Taro Ikegami and production by Yokohama Animation Laboratory. Taku Yashiro stars as Jinga, Reina Ueda as Suzune, and Saori Hayami as Shirayuki.

Nakanishi's 14-volume light novel series is published by Futabasha. The now seven-volume-long manga series, written by Motoo Nakanishi and illustrated by Yū Satomi launched in September 2021 and is published under Futabasha's Action Comics label. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the manga and light novels in English.