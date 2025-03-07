WITCH WATCH Anime Reveals English Dub Trailer And Voice Cast

The official social media accounts for Witch Watch have revealed the English dub cast for the upcoming anime series. As previously announced Witch Watch will begin airing on April 6th, following a three-episode theatrical premiere on March 16th.

Ahead of its debut, the English dub cast has been announced. The cast stars LilyPichu as the voice of teenage witch-in-training Nico Wakatsuki and Stephen Fu as her childhood ogre friend Morihito Otogi.

LilyPichu is a popular online streamer and YouTuber, and member of the content creation group OfflineTV. But she's also had some prominent voice acting roles, including the voice of Sayu in Genshin Impact and the English dub voice of Muni Ohnaruto in D4DJ First Mix.

Stephen Fu is a voice actor well known for his work in anime and the video games industry. He's had roles in countless films and series, but is perhaps best known for voicing Akito Yamada in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, Noe Archiviste in The Caste Study of Vanitas, Henry Legolant in BLack Clover, and Ozymandias in Fate/Grand Order The Movie - The Divine Realm of the Round Table.

They are joined by Caleb Yen as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kevin K. Gomez as Keigo Magami, Christina Vee as Nemu Miyao, and Kyle Herbert as Reiji Otogi.

Arriving alongside the casting announcements was the first English dub trailer. Witch Watch is based on the romantic comedy manga of the same name by Kenta Shinohara (SKET Dance). It's directed by Hiroshi Ikehata (TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) at Bilbury Animation Studios.

Morihito Otogi, a high school student who comes from a lineage of ogres, enjoys a peaceful, ordinary life until his childhood friend, Nico, moves in with him. Nico is a witch-in-training, and chooses Morihito to be her familiar. While Nico is thrilled to reunite with her old friend and crush, Morihito is tasked with the perilous duty to protect her from a foretold calamity. Between the unpredictable chaos caused by Nico’s magic, and the awkwardness of sharing a home, their lives become a whirlwind of supernatural hijinks and threats.

Witch Watch will premiere on April 6th after its theatrical release this month. Crunchyroll will simulcast the series as it airs.