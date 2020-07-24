WARLORDS OF SIGRDRIFA: A New Promo And Cast Announcements Have Been Revealed For The Upcoming Anime

The high-flying new series Warlords of Sigrdrifa has revealed some new casting announcements and an awesome new promo! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage for the upcoming anime!

As an invading threat attacks the earth, called Pillars, a god named Odin decides to enter the battle by giving the earth protectors named Walküres; female pilots who protect the skies from pillars with their unique and colorful aircraft. For years the battle has raged on, but the earth's protectors have not stopped defending the people on the ground.

Warlords of Sigrdrifa is a series being created by Tappei Nagatsuki, who is also handling the scripts for the upcoming series. While the series is still a few months away from its premiere, there has been no shortage of updates coming for the new show.

Most recently is the announcement that the manga spin-off, Warlords of Sigrdrifa : Heroes of the Frenzy, will be written by Takeshi Nogami and Takaaki Suzuki and release in October, on the Comic Hu website. Kanari Abe's Warlords of Sigrdrifa : Non-Scramble is also premiering in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on July 27th!

More casting announcements and theme song artists were also revealed! Akari Nanawo will be performing the opening theme "Higher's High" while Spira Spica will perform "Goodbye, Tears" for the ending theme. Ai Kayano, Mikako Komatsu, Hitomi Ueda, Yui Horie, Rina Hidaka, and Sumire Uesaka were also announced to be voicing characters Rusalka Evereska, Lizbet Crown, Leyli Haltija, Misato Honjo, Nono Kazuura, and Komachi Mikuri respectively.

A new promo video was also revealed on the show's official Twitter! Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!



In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world.

Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

"Now is the time to fight back, humanity. The day of reckoning has arrived. The time of Ragnarok draws nears."



Warlords of Sigrdrifa will premiere this October!