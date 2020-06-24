WARLORDS OF SIGRDRIFA: New Promo And Cast Announcements Revealed Ahead Of Anime

Ahead of the release of the new anime, Warlords of Sigrdrifa , a brand new promo and other announcements have been revealed. Hit the jump to see all of the awesome new updates!

An original work from Aniplex, Warlords of Sigrdrifa, puts the viewer in a world where mysterious pillars threaten humanity, and the god Odin decides to grant humanity with female fights and their planes, names Walkures. These fighters do their best to aid humanity in a fight for survival, as Ragnarok approaches.

While not much has been revealed for the new series, up until this point, the tone of the posters and promotional works have shown that the series will have more of a classic WWII style to its aerial combat. Mixing that with its science fiction elements and the series has a very unique style.

Recently, a new promotional video for the show was revealed on the official Twitter. Other announcements were also made, which include voice actress announcements such as Hibiku Yamamura, Nene Hieda, M.A.O, and Sayaka Kikuchi as the Walkures.

The reveals also included an upcoming slice-of-life manga series publishing on Kadokawa's Comic Alive magazine, written by Kanari Abe, in July. The second manga adaption has not been given a release date yet but will be set to release on the Comic Hu website and written by Takeshi Nogami and Suzuki.

Initially, the anime was supposed to air in July, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the series to have to release this fall. Make sure to check out the new promo below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world.

Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

"Now is the time to fight back, humanity. The day of reckoning has arrived. The time of Ragnarok draws nears."

Warlords of Sigrdrifa will premiere this October!