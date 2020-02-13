WAVE, LISTEN TO ME!: New Teaser Released That Showcases A New Song

Radio just got a lot more wild. A brand new teaser to Wave, Listen To Me! has released and shows off a brand new song by tacica. Hit the jump to check it out!

The world of radio has a brand new voice in Hiroaki Samura's Wave, Listen to Me! The manga began back in 2014 and has been running since. It tells the story of a radio DJ named Minare, who shares her heartbreak and finds out it is aired on the radio. This one act spirals her life into many different directions.



As the new anime of the series begins to approach its release date, a new teaser for it has been revealed. The teaser also features an awesome new song, "aranami", by the singing duo tacica. Make sure to check out the teaser below!







Excited for the new anime? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Wave, Listen to Me! Releases, in Japan, on April 3rd!

