WAVE!! SURFING YAPPE!!: Film Project Announces Premiere Dates For The Upcoming Trilogy

The upcoming surfing/ anime film trilogy WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! has officially released the premiere dates for each film. Hit the jump to find out when to expect the movies!

Following action and romance, the sports genre in anime is one of the biggest in the medium. With series like Haikyu!! and Major, to name a few, if there's a sport, there is most likely an anime counterpart. One of the more unique sports in the world, surfing, is about to have a colorful and vivid spotlight put on it with Love&Arts' latest project, WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!!

The film project will tell the story of a group of young boys who are brought together by a mutual love of surfing. As the story progresses, everyone will learn a bit more about each other, and as they grow together, begin to find their paths to adulthood.

The film trilogy will be helmed by director Takaharu Ozaki (Goblin Slayer), and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Black Clover) will be working on the scripts while a team of highly talented art directors, animators and composers will be working at Asahi Production.

While the film project begins to gain more momentum, the film's official website also announced an October release date for the three films. Make sure to check them out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!





The project's story is set in the city of Ōarai in Ibaraki prefecture, and centers on Masaki Hinaoka, who befriends transfer student Shō Akitsuki before the summer break, and ends up getting hooked on surfing. Through the sport, Masaki will get to know new friends, and will also drift apart from them in his journey to adulthood.



WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! will release each film on October 2, 16th, and 30th!