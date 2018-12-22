WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Has Shared Its Second Promotional Video

Studios Silver and Arvo Animation's upcoming comedy harem school shonen anime series, We Never Learn , has shared its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official Aniplex YouTube channel has uploaded a new 3.10-minute promotional video for the upcoming harem comedy anime series We Never Learn. The video has new footage from the series, it shows its harem scenes and highlights the comedy that is unique to the show. The official website has shared a new visual that features the main characters.

Cast

Nariyuki Yuiga - Ryouta Osaka

Fumino Furuhashi - Haruka Shiraishi

Uruka Takemoto - Sayumi Suzushiro

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.

The manga series with the same name has been publishing since February 6, 2017 and has 8 volumes with 83 chapters out right now. Taishi Tsutsui writes the series, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media holds the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hosts it.

