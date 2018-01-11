W'Z Original Anime Series Shares New Key Visual And Additional Cast

The official Wz-Anime website has shared a new key visual and additional voice cast members. The promotional image has the main characters take place front and center. There is no information on anything besides the cast and this new still.



The new members joining the project are: Katsumi Fukuhara, Toshiki Masuda, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshinosuke Yamagami, Daisuke Namikawa and Jun Fukuyama. W'z will be premiereing on January 5, 2019.



The music is done by GOON TRAX and there are many participating artists in it. There is no information on the staff or cast in this series besides voice actor Katsumi Fukuhara as main character Yukiya. Frontier Works is the producer and GoHands is the studio animating it.