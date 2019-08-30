 YURUYURI: 10th Anniversary OAV Project Trailer Steamed
Classic anime YuruYuri is getting a 10th anniversary OAV film! Hit the jump to check out the brand new trailer for the OAV project!

marvelfreek94 | 8/30/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Comedy anime series YuruYuri has been running for a decade now. The series itself  has been beloved by fans for that decade and will continue to be in love wit it for ears to come. As the series hits its 10th anniversary, a crowd funded OAV is set to release later this fall to celebrate this milestone. A brand new trailer has been released for the film that can be seen below. Check it out!



Excited for the new OAV? Share your thoughts in the comments! The YuruYuri OAV isset to release, in JApan, on November 13th, 2019!
