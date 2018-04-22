YURUYURI Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With A New Video

After a decade, Yuruyuri, decided to celebrate their long-running and beloved storyline with a new video celebrating the ten year anniversary!

Namori's Yuruyuri, has printed decades worth of material while also fostering a multitude of spinoffs that include 3 seasons of a TV anime, an OVA and TV specials, is now celebrating its ten year anniversary with a new anime video! The project will be titled "Yuruyuri"; but as a fun play on words, it is pronounced "Yuruyuri ten" which not only commemorates ten years but, in Japan, the ten also counts as a punctuation mark. You will actually be able to check out the video below to celebrate the ten years!







Launching in 2008, Yuruyuri has reached 16 volumes in manga and is still continuing, while also having three seasons that are airing on Crunchyroll. After ten years the content for this series continues to grow and will hopefully continue on for another ten.







DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE