2016 UNDER THE DOG Kickstarter Anime Film To Receive Limited Theatrical Run In Japan
Under The Dog started out as a collaborative Kickstarter campaign from the joint minds of Creative Intelligence Arts and Kinema Citrus, however, creative differences would see Kinema Citrus take sole ownership over the project. Under The Dog is the brainchild of writer Jirō Ishii (CANAAN) who originally conceived the project as a 26-episode anime series.
A Kickstarter for Under The Dog first launched in 2014 and survived a bit of controversy to finally deliver a finished product to backer in 2016. Two years later, a limited theatrical run is in the works.
In the end, the Kickstarter produced a 30-minute "Episode 0" OVA. Following that release, a second Kickstarter campaign was launched with the goal of adding a live-action short and opening monologue.
With another successful Kickstarter completed, the special edition of the OVA, titled Under The Dog Jumbled, will receive a special 2-week run in Tokyo theaters from June 23 - July 06, 2018. The projects runtime will now increase from 30-minutes to 50-minutes. There are also plans for an international Blu-ray and DVD release for the project.
UNDER THE DOG OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
It is the year 2025, five years since devastating terrorist attacks put an end to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The UN has taken control of the former Olympic site on the edge of Tokyo Bay, placing it beyond Japan’s jurisdiction.
Hana Togetsu is a seventeen-year-old high school student who lives in the area. Not your typical teen, she belongs to a special unit run by the UN. Hana is sent on a mission as a transfer student to a public high school on Enoshima Island.
Her target: Shunichi Nanase, a boy in her class.
As Hana is about to make contact with her target, a middle-aged man appears at the school asking for Shunichi. The situation turns critical when the American military arrives at the school in pursuit of the man.
As the bloodshed escalates, another teenage girl begins to make her way to the island to break the deadlock.
