2nd Promo of KINO'S JOURNEY: THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD Shows Amazing Footage for Upcoming Anime Adaptation

The second promo video for Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World has been released. It has given us an idea of the work we will see from animation studio Lerche next month.

The anticipation is almost over as the Fall season arises. The second promo video for Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World, written by Keiichi Sigsawa, has been released on the official website. The promo video depicts the use of CGI alongside 2-D animation by the studio Lerche. This anime wiill be directed Tomohisa Taniguchi and feature the song "here and there" by Nagi Yanagi, which can be heard in the promo below. She will also be performing the ending theme song.







The philosophical journey with Kino and her talking motorcycle Hermes begins on October 6, 2017. Together, the both of them discover the meaning of their own existence and the imperfect world, visting the various lands and cultures for three days only. Kino's Journey: The Beautiful World will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]