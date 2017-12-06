91 DAYS Blu-Ray Bundle To Include Special 13th Unaired Episode
In the years to come, it's not hard to think that 91 Days will become a cult-classic. The original TV anime was criminally overlooked while it aired in Japan and was streamed on Crunchyroll.
A trailer has been released for a special unaired episode for Studio Shuka's 91 Days TV anime, which aired during the Summer 2016 anime season.
The 7th and final volume for the blu-rady/dvd series distributed by Shochiku has revealed that a special, unaired 13th episode will be included. The 7th volume will be released in Japan on Juy 5.
Funimation provided an English-dub, which began airing last October.
Prohibition—a time where law holds no power, and the mafia prowls the streets. Avilio Bruno has grown up alone in this murky world after the Vanetti's murdered his family. One day, he receives a letter that holds the key to revenge. Befriending the don's son, Nero, Avilio works his way through the Vanetti family and sets his vengeance in motion. But 91 days of killing can only spawn more tragedy.
