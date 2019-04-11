A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN SEASON 3 To Premiere This January
The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun has been updated to reveal that season 3 of the spinoff series from A Certain Magical Index will debut on January 10 as part of the Winter 2020 anime season.
The third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun will premiere during the Winter 2020 anime season and will go by the title, A Certain Scientific Railgun T (Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T).
Studio J.C. Staff will be handling the anime adaptation once again which is one of three anime spinoffs from the A Certain Magical Index light novel franchise which also includes A Certain Scientific Accelerator.
The anime is based on a 2007 manga written by Kazuma Kamachi and illustrated by Motoi Fuyukawa, which has released 15 volumes to date. The series follows Mikoto Misaka, who is an electromaster esper of Academy City and her efforts to combat those who would exploit her powers and those of other students in Academy City.
The first two seasons of the anime covered the first 7 volumes of the manga.
