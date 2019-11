A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN SEASON 3 To Premiere This January

A Certain Scientific Accelerator

The official website forhas been updated to reveal that season 3 of the spinoff series fromwill debut on January 10 as part of the Winter 2020 anime season.Studio J.C. Staff will be handling the anime adaptation once again which is one of three anime spinoffs from thelight novel franchise which also includesThe anime is based on a 2007 manga written by Kazuma Kamachi and illustrated by Motoi Fuyukawa, which has released 15 volumes to date. The series follows Mikoto Misaka, who is an electromaster esper of Academy City and her efforts to combat those who would exploit her powers and those of other students in Academy City.The first two seasons of the anime covered the first 7 volumes of the manga.