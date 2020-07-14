A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN T: Hit Anime Series Releases New Promo That Showcases Next Arc

Following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Certain Scientific Railgun T has announced that the series will return, this month, with a brand new promo showing off the new arc. Hit the jump to see!

A Certain Scientific Railgun is a manga that was created by Kazuma Kamachi and Motoi Fuyukawa and released in 2007, in the pages of ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Daioh magazine. The series was created as a spin-off to Kamachi's other series A Certain Magical Index, but as the book went on, began to stand on its own, as of now, the series has released 15 volumes, with more coming.

Following the success of the manga, an anime adaption of the series was released in 2009 through J.C. Staff. The series had the same title as the manga and ran for 24 episodes before concluding its 1st season.

Three years later, the second season, A Certain Scientific Railgun S, was released to similar positive praise and continued the story for another 24 episodes. The third season would not release until 2020 under the title, A Certain Scientific Railgun T.

The show premiered this past January but was forced to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that from May 29th, the production committee would rerun episodes that were voted for by the cast and fans. Thankfully, the fans have not had to wait long for new episodes as a brand new promo has been released announcing its return and new footage!

With the return of the series, a new arc is coming, the Dream Ranker Arc. The latest promo also features a look at the new theme song by fripSide, titled "dual existence" and sajou no hana's new ending song "After the Blue Storm." Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new promo!





The student-filled Academy City is at the forefront of scientific advancement and home to the esper development program. The seven "Level 5" espers are the most powerful in Academy City, and ranked third among them is middle schooler Mikoto Misaka, an electricity manipulator known as "The Railgun."



A Certain Scientific Railgun T will return from its delay on July 24th!