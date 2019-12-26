A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN's 3rd Season Will Consist Of 25 Episodes And 2 Additional Anime
On January 10th, season 3 will premiere on the AT-X channel at 10:00 p.m. (8 a.m. EST). The show will also run on Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS channels, and will be streamed on Abema TV in Japan.
According to A Certain Scientific Railgun T's official website, the 3rd season of the eagerly anticipated anime will have 25 total episodes plus 8 home video releases! Read on for more info...
The anime's first and fifth home video release will each have an extra anime. In addition, each home video release will include a bonus novel by Kazuma Kamachi.
The following cast members will be returning for the 3rd season:
Once again, Studio JC is handling the adaptation. Tatsuyuki Nagai will be back to direct while Shogo Yasukawa will oversee the show's scripts. The music will be composed by Maiko Luchi while Yuichi Tanaka will handle the show's character design.
Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka
Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai
Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu
Kanae Itō as Ruiko Saten
Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuhō
Kengo Kawanishi as Gunha Sogiita
Miyu Tomita as Mitori Kōzaku
Yukiyo Fujii as Seria "Bare Navel Headband" Kumokawa
Finally, the show's opening theme song will be performed by fripSide while Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets will perform the ending theme song, "nameless story."
