A New Dub Clip For MADE IN ABYSS Has Been Released

The hit anime series, Made In Abyss, has revealed a new clip featuring the new English dub cast. Hit the jump to see who made it to the series!

Brittany Karbowski as Nanachi

Monica Rial as Mitty

Shannon Emerick as Nat

Terri Doty as Shiggy

Daniel Regojo as Jiruo

Kalin Coats as Kiyui

John Swaysey as Habolg

Christine Auten as Ozen

Kelly Peters as Marulk

Shelley Calene-Black as Lyza as Lyza

David Harbold as Bondrewd

The "abyss" is a cave and tunnel system that holds many mysterious and exciting creatures. Many humans, drawn to the abyss because of its mystery, begin to explore the caves and earn the name "cave raiders". One such cave raider, a young girl named Riko, ends up finding a robot that creates a human body. This is' series,. A series that has finally begun streaming an engish dub! To celebrate this exciting version of the series; a clip was released that features the character Riko, voiced by Brittany Lauda, and Reg, voiced by Luci Christian. Check out the clip below!With this reveal the rest of the english cast was unveiled as well. Check it out here:

Withstreaming the series right now, we can expect the Kyle Jones directed dub to hit stores as a box set this October. Excited for morecontent? Share in the usual place!