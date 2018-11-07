A New Dub Clip For MADE IN ABYSS Has Been Released
The "abyss" is a cave and tunnel system that holds many mysterious and exciting creatures. Many humans, drawn to the abyss because of its mystery, begin to explore the caves and earn the name "cave raiders". One such cave raider, a young girl named Riko, ends up finding a robot that creates a human body. This is Sentai Filmworks' series, Made in Abyss. A series that has finally begun streaming an engish dub! To celebrate this exciting version of the series; a clip was released that features the character Riko, voiced by Brittany Lauda, and Reg, voiced by Luci Christian. Check out the clip below!
With this reveal the rest of the english cast was unveiled as well. Check it out here:
Brittany Karbowski as Nanachi
Monica Rial as Mitty
Shannon Emerick as Nat
Terri Doty as Shiggy
Daniel Regojo as Jiruo
Kalin Coats as Kiyui
John Swaysey as Habolg
Christine Auten as Ozen
Kelly Peters as Marulk
Shelley Calene-Black as Lyza
David Harbold as Bondrewd
With HIDIVE streaming the series right now, we can expect the Kyle Jones directed dub to hit stores as a box set this October. Excited for more Made in Abyss content? Share in the usual place!
