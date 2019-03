A New SPRIGGAN TV Anime Is In The Works From Netflix And Studio David Production

It looks as if there will be a modern retelling of Spriggan on the way as Netflix and David Production are teaming up for a new adaptation.

Deep in the Ararat Mountains of Turkey, a secret organization known as ARCAM has found what is believed to be Noah's Ark. However, the U.S. Machine Corps., a rogue organization of the Pentagon, wants to take over the Ark as a means of global supremacy. Only a special ARCAM operative known as a Spriggan stands in their way. Japanese Spriggan Yu Ominae teams up with French Spriggan Jean-Jacques Mondo to combat members of the U.S. Machine Corps. led by Col. MacDougall—a genetically-enhanced boy with deadly psionic powers. However, they must act fast and stop MacDougall before he uses the Ark for his own agenda.

There's currently not a lot of details known about the project but it seems Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa classic Spriggan (known as Striker in North America) manga will be receiving a new anime project.The manga ran from 1988-1996 in Weekly Shōnen Sunday and Shōnen Sunday Super and was collected into 11 volumes. A PlayStation video game titled Spriggan: Lunar Verse was released in 1999, following the release of a 90-minute anime film adaptation the previous year from Studio 4°C.The new project will be a full-blown TV anime, as Netflix has enlisted David Production (every JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime series) for the adaptation. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for additional updates.