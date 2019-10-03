A New SPRIGGAN TV Anime Is In The Works From Netflix And Studio David Production
There's currently not a lot of details known about the project but it seems Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa classic Spriggan (known as Striker in North America) manga will be receiving a new anime project.
It looks as if there will be a modern retelling of Spriggan on the way as Netflix and David Production are teaming up for a new adaptation.
The manga ran from 1988-1996 in Weekly Shōnen Sunday and Shōnen Sunday Super and was collected into 11 volumes. A PlayStation video game titled Spriggan: Lunar Verse was released in 1999, following the release of a 90-minute anime film adaptation the previous year from Studio 4°C.
The new project will be a full-blown TV anime, as Netflix has enlisted David Production (every JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime series) for the adaptation. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for additional updates.
Deep in the Ararat Mountains of Turkey, a secret organization known as ARCAM has found what is believed to be Noah's Ark. However, the U.S. Machine Corps., a rogue organization of the Pentagon, wants to take over the Ark as a means of global supremacy. Only a special ARCAM operative known as a Spriggan stands in their way. Japanese Spriggan Yu Ominae teams up with French Spriggan Jean-Jacques Mondo to combat members of the U.S. Machine Corps. led by Col. MacDougall—a genetically-enhanced boy with deadly psionic powers. However, they must act fast and stop MacDougall before he uses the Ark for his own agenda.
