A PRINCESS PRINCIPAL Sequel Will Be Released In The Form Of A 6-Part Film Series

Princess Principal had its fair share of fans as the anime series aired on Amazon's Anime Strike. But the 12th and final episode of the show definitely left some questions unanswered.

MarkJulian | 4/30/2018
Filed Under: "Seinen" Source: Moetron News
At a special fan event in Japan this past weekend, the first details on a sequel to Studio 3Hz and Studio Actas' Princess Principal were revealed.  It seems rather than release another TV anime, the sequel will be released as a 6-part film series with the first installment arriving in Japanese theaters in 2019.  Below, you can check out a short teaser for the film series that's been provide by Bandai Namco. The first key visual has also been released. Presenters on stage at the event stressed that the film series is not a compilation story but will continue on from where the TV anime's 12th episode left off.




At the end of the 19th century, London, the Kingdom of Albion has been split into East and West sides by a giant wall. Five girls attend Queen's Mayfaire, a conventional and prestigious school. Under the guise of regular high school girls, they act as spies under cover. Disguise, reconnaissance, infiltration, car chases... Each girl uses their own set of special skills to dart around the world of shadow.
