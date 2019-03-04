A SILENT VOICE! Is Finally Available On Blu-ray, DVD And Digital OnDemand

After releasing in Japan back in 2016, A Silent Voice is now available on blu-ray, DVD and digital OnDeamnd in North America. The film was released digitally in the UK in 2017.

North American fans of A Silent Voice have had a long wait to officially own KyoAni's A Silent Voice. Directed by Naoko Yamada and written by Reiko Yoshida, the film is based on a manga written by Yoshitoki Ōima.



The film was released in Japan back in September 2016 and went on to have a limited international release back in October 2017. Shortly thereafter, blu-ray and DVD copies of the film were released in the UK courtesy of All the Anime. However, North American fans of the film without a region-free Blu-ray player have had to patiently wait. Now, thanks to Shout! Factory, the film is available on Blu-ray, DVD, iTunes, VuDu, Amazon and other traditional digital platforms.



Unfortunately, the film doesn't include any extras or special features but does have both an English-sub and dub version.







A SILENT VOICE SYNOPSIS:

I wish we had never met. I wish we could meet once again. A boy who can hear, Shoya Ishida, and a transfer student who can't, Shoko Nishimiya. One fateful day, the two meet, and Shoya leads the class in bullying Shoko. But before long, the class shifts its target from Shoko to Shoya. Years later, Shoya feels strongly that he must see Shoko once again.



Shoya wants to make amends for what he did in elementary school and be Shoko’s friend.



