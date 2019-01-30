A SILENT VOICE North American BD And DVD Release Date
Eleven Arts provided a limited North American theatrical run for Naoko Yamada's A Silent Voice back in October 2017 and it's finally coming to blu-ray and DVD. The film was criminally overshadowed by Makoto Shinkai's Your Name but it's possible that a home video release could shine some well-deserved spotlight on the title.
After a limited theatrical run in North American theaters 2 years ago, A Silent Voice is finally making its way to home video this Spring. Continue on for the exact date.
Eleven Arts is teaming with Shout Factory for the home video release, which will hit digital platforms and physical retailer shelves on April 2. The release will include both an English dub and the original Japanese audio (w/ subtitles).
Recently, the subtitled release of A SIlent Voice returned to North American theaters on January 28. Similarly, the English dub version will have a 1-night only release tomorrow.
The anime film was based on a manga from Yoshitoki Ōima.
Anime Limited previously released a home video dub/sub package in the U.K back in October 2017.
A SILENT VOICE SYNOPSIS:
I wish we had never met. I wish we could meet once again. A boy who can hear, Shoya Ishida, and a transfer student who can't, Shoko Nishimiya. One fateful day, the two meet, and Shoya leads the class in bullying Shoko. But before long, the class shifts its target from Shoko to Shoya. Years later, Shoya feels strongly that he must see Shoko once again.
A deaf elementary school girl, Shoko Nishimiya, upon transferring, meets a boy named Shoya Ishida in her new class. Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko, because she is deaf. As the bullying continues, the class starts to bully Shoya for bullying Shoko. After graduating from elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other… until later, when Shoya, tormented over his past, decides he must see Shoko once more.
Shoya wants to make amends for what he did in elementary school and be Shoko’s friend.
Don’t miss your chance to watch this beautiful story unfold on the big screen! Get your tickets now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]