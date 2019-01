A SILENT VOICE North American BD And DVD Release Date

It's official! A Silent Voice is coming to Blu-ray + DVD on April 2! Pre-order yours at https://t.co/OKli8xROZP pic.twitter.com/ZU0DCAKjsY — Shout! Factory (@ShoutFactory) January 29, 2019

Eleven Arts provided a limited North American theatrical run for Naoko Yamada's A Silent Voice back in October 2017 and it's finally coming to blu-ray and DVD. The film was criminally overshadowed by Makoto Shinkai's Your Name but it's possible that a home video release could shine some well-deserved spotlight on the title.Eleven Arts is teaming with Shout Factory for the home video release, which will hit digital platforms and physical retailer shelves on April 2. The release will include both an English dub and the original Japanese audio (w/ subtitles).Recently, the subtitled release of A SIlent Voice returned to North American theaters on January 28. Similarly, the English dub version will have a 1-night only release tomorrow.The anime film was based on a manga from Yoshitoki ┼îima.Anime Limited previously released a home video dub/sub package in the U.K back in October 2017.I wish we had never met. I wish we could meet once again. A boy who can hear, Shoya Ishida, and a transfer student who can't, Shoko Nishimiya. One fateful day, the two meet, and Shoya leads the class in bullying Shoko. But before long, the class shifts its target from Shoko to Shoya. Years later, Shoya feels strongly that he must see Shoko once again.A deaf elementary school girl, Shoko Nishimiya, upon transferring, meets a boy named Shoya Ishida in her new class. Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko, because she is deaf. As the bullying continues, the class starts to bully Shoya for bullying Shoko. After graduating from elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other… until later, when Shoya, tormented over his past, decides he must see Shoko once more.Shoya wants to make amends for what he did in elementary school and be Shoko's friend.