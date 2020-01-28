A Surprise 8-Bit DOREHEDORO Tie-In PC Video Game Is Now Live
A Dorehedoro anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA is currently airing in Japan but westerners will have to wait a few more weeks before Netflix makes the first cour available for subscribers. As such, fans in North America will miss out on correctly experiencing the anime's tie-in 8-bit video game Dorohedoro 8-bit Game ~Living Dead Day Survivor~, which corresponds to the release of the third episode's zombie-centric nature.
The official website for Q Hayashida's Dorohedoro manga series has released an 8-bit PC video game titled Dorohedoro 8-bit Game ~Living Dead Day Survivor~ will be released on in Japan.
That particular episode aired this past Sunday and the game will remain live until February 1 11:59PM JST/9:45AM EST. That means North American Dorehedoro fans waiting for Netflix to release all 12 episodes at once won't get quite the same experience as their Japanese counterparts who just viewed the corresponding episode.
Still, if you have a Chrome translator plug-in installed, you can play the game right now at https://dorohedoro.net/special/game.php (Note: Use the space bar to start playing)
The 8-bit game is a 2-player affair that sees Caiman and Nikaidō fighting wave after wave of the undead.
In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.
