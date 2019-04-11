A3! TV Anime Set For Winter 2020 Premiere This January
The TV anime adaptation of A3! was previously confirmed to be split-cour, with the first cour (season) debuting January 13. The first season will debut under the subtitle Season Spring & Summer. The anime will then skip the spring season and then release season 2 under the subtitle Season Autumn & Winter in July.
A3! (short for Act!, Addict!, Actors!) is a Japanese mobile trading card game that will be receiving a TV anime adaptation from Studio P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz.
The smarthphone game was first released in Japan in January 2017 and was downloaded over 2 million times in just its first month of release. While details on the direction of the anime are not quite clear at the moment, the smartphone game places users in the role of manager of 1 out of 4 choosable male acting groups. Players will then have to quide their chosen group through the perils of the entertainment industry with the goal of becoming the biggest acting group in Japan.
