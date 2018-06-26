AEON FLUX TV Series Is a Go at MTV but Will It Be Worth the Wait?

If you're a fan of Aeon Flux, then this is the time to get excited because MTV is working on a live-action series. We're not sure how well it'll turn out, but we're hoping for the best.

By now, most of us must have heard of Aeon Flux, one of the best anime out there. The live-action version wasn’t all that impressive, but that isn’t stopping MTV from making plans to bring a new version to its audience.

We understand the network is moving forward with its plans to launch MTV Studios in a huge way. The idea is to use this platform to reach new audiences, and the first project on the list is no other but Aeon Flux.

Interestingly enough, Jeff Davis, the showrunner behind Teen Wolf, is the man tasked with bringing Aeon Flux to life. Not to mention, Gale Anne Hurd, an executive from The Walking Dead, will also lend her services here as well.

Here’s a short snippet from the press release:

"This cult anime classic is back for a live-action remake, as the badass heroine assassin Aeon Flux teams up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity."

It should be interesting to see how this new live-action TV series turn out and whether or not us fans will want to watch it. The movie that came out back in 2005, had Charlize Theron as the lead, and it as so bad that Rotten Tomatoes gave it a nine percent rating.

That’s something MTV would be wise enough to avoid, and we believe they can due to the talents behind the project. The question is, then, would anime fans make the effort to watch anything with the MTV logo? Let’s hear your thoughts.