ANGELS OF DEATH TV Anime Announces Amazon Prime Release For Final Four Episodes

Previously, the Angels of Death TV anime adaptation from Studio J.C. Staff was simulcast on Crunchyroll, however, a title card at the end of episode 12 seems to indicate that it will shift to Amazon.

In a rather strange development, it seems the final 4 episodes of Studio J.C. Staff's Angels of Death (Satsuriku no Tenshi) TV anime will stream on Amazon Prime instead of where it began this past Summer on Crunchyroll. Perhaps this has something to do with the adaptation's unusual episode count? At 16 episodes, it's too long to fit in the usual 12/13 episode count for a single anime season. However 16 is also too short to anchor a broadcast spot across two seasons.



Whatever the cause may be, in order to see the final 4 episodes, anime fans will need to have access to an Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon disbanded their Anime Strike streaming subscription not too long ago, but it seems they're still exploring how to make significant headway into the genre.



Makoto Sanada released the Angels of Death game on a free-to-play website in Japan before it was translated and released on Steam. A manga adaptation was produced by Sanada and artist Kudan Naduka in Kadokawa's Comic Gene magazine, which currently has 1 million copies in circulation.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE