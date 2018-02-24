Anime Adaptation Of THE CALIGULA EFFECT Releases A Tantalizing New Promo Teaser
The Caligula Effect (known as Karigyura in Japan) is receiving an anime adaptation from Studio Satelight that will premiere this April. The RPG was released in Japan in June 2016 before making its way to North America and Europe in May 2017.
Jun'ichi Wada (WorldEnd - Are You Busy? Will You Save Us?) is directing The Caligula Effect anime adaptation for Studio Satelight.
The video game follows a virtual reality program named "μ" who lures unsuspecting gamers into her virtual role under the false belief that she's saving them from the cruel everyday trappings of reality. The series follows a group of high school students who realize that they're trapped in a virtual space and form a group aiming to defeat "μ" and find their way home.
Jun'ichi Wada is directing the series while Touko Machida (A Centaur's Life) handles scripting duties.
